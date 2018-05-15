Tags:ILTV
What will be with the Tel Aviv Embassy?
With all the focus on the Embassy in Jerusalem, it’s easy to forget that there’s still a compound in Tel Aviv.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 15/05/18 01:01
ILTV at the Tel Aviv embassy
ILTV
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYWhat will be with the Tel Aviv Embassy?
What will be with the Tel Aviv Embassy?
With all the focus on the Embassy in Jerusalem, it’s easy to forget that there’s still a compound in Tel Aviv.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 15/05/18 01:01
ILTV at the Tel Aviv embassy
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
top