Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition Monday morning, the White House announced Monday. The procedure was successful and there were no complications.

The first lady was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week, said spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

The White House did not state whether the first lady's operation was the reason her husband, US President Donald Trump, did not attend the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem Monday.