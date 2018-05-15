Special Media Advisor for Jared Kushner speaks to Arutz Sheva

Special Media Advisor for Jared Kushner Ory Rinat spoke with Arutz Sheva about the pivotal significance of US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem US embassy move: "This is an incredible moment, really made possible by the courage of President Trump, making this decisions, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, recognizing the reality that Jerusalem is the capital, and relocating the embassy just six months later.

"In 1995 Congress passed the bipartisan act calling for this move. Many presidents promised to do this, many candidates promised to do this. President Trump made it possible. And this really is his delivering on a promise, but delivering on a promise made by the US Congress, by candidates and presidents past. And just six months after announcing the recognition and the plans to move the embassy, we're proud to have this embassy open today."

Asked about reactions in the Arab world, Rinat said "I think it's important to know, this is a recognition of reality. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, it's the home of its parliament, its President, its Prime Minister, and has been for seventy years. But this isn't a determination of final borders. A lot of the final-status issues are left to be negotiated between the parties."