LIBA: Why do we succumb to provocations?

The Liba Center sent a letter to the Director General of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Rabbi Mordechai Soli Eliav, demanding that the Fund's policy be changed and that the "Women of the Wall" provocations in the Western Wall plaza be stopped.

The letter of complaint was sent following the recent provocation by the Women of the Wall on Rosh Chodesh Adar (the beginning of the Hebrew month of Adar), in which the Women of the Wall planned to enter the Women's section and not to use the egalitarian section allotted to them by the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.

In addition, the Liba Center presented recordings of the incident in which police officers and members of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation promised to help the Women of the Wall plan the location of their next provocation.

In their letter, the members of the Liba Center claimed that the Women of the Wall tried to break into the center of the plaza and thereby intensify the provocation.

The letter concluded: "Tomorrow, on Rosh Chodesh Sivan, a festive prayer is planned with many participants at the Western Wall. The prayer will be marked by a prayer for the boys to study the Torah. We ask that you to make sure that the prayers of Rosh Chodesh Sivan will be performed tomorrow, and that the Women of the Wall will not be allowed to break into the center of the plaza and desecrate the sanctity of the Western Wall."