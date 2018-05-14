Abbas: US embassy in Jerusalem a 'settlement'

PA leader says no peace under US leadership.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas condemned the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem Monday as a "settlement."

Speaking at the start of a meeting of PA leadership in Ramallah, Abbas called the embassy "a new American settlement outpost in Jerusalem."

Abbas stated that the US recognition of Israel's capital means that "the United States is no longer a mediator in the peace process - the removal of Jerusalem and the refugees means an American slap [in our faces]."

Abbas further called for three days of mourning for the rioters who were killed during violent demonstrations along Gaza's border with Israel Monday.

At least 52 people were killed in clashes with the IDF. Over 40,000 people participated in the riots at 13 locations along the Gaza border.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office released two video clips from the demonstrations showing terrorists attempting to damage the fence and to infiltrate Israel's pre-1967 borders.