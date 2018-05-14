'For three-thousand years we prayed for Jerusalem, and since establishment of State 70 years ago, Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel.'





President Reuven Rivlin took part in today's opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem and delivered a particularly emotional speech.

"'Within your gates our feet did stand, O Jerusalem', the capital of Israel," the President began. "To Jerusalem we have sworn allegiance; Jerusalem that we have never forgotten and shall never forget. For three-thousand years the Jewish people remained loyal to Jerusalem. For three-thousand years we prayed for Jerusalem, and since the establishment of the State of Israel 70 years ago, Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel.

"Jerusalem is the core of sovereignty in the State of Israel; Jerusalem is the home of the President of the State of Israel. Jerusalem is the seat of government in Israel, and the home of the Knesset. Jerusalem is the home of the Supreme Court. The State of Israel's commitment to Jerusalem is not only a commitment to the history of the Jewish people, but also a commitment to all Jerusalemites. Jerusalem is a microcosm for our ability for Jews and Arabs to live together."

Rivlin says Jerusalem's unity is reflected in the fact that all who live there are "equal" to one another: "And from this happy day on, Jerusalem is also the home of the American Embassy in Israel. For many years the US Congress has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and I want to thank the many members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, for their love and support for Israel."

Rivlin mentioned that in every US election campaign, every presidential candidate promised to transfer the American embassy to Jerusalem. "Today, we have a leader who has promised and fulfilled his promise," the President stressed, ending with the thanksgiving blessing of Shehecheyanu.

The President thanked President Trump for the embassy transfer: "The people of Israel thank you for keeping your promise, for your courage and determination, for your steadfast and uncompromising stand with Israel, and we hope that following you and following your leadership other countries will follow along the same path.

"We will continue to preserve Jerusalem as a city of peace, the home of all believers, the city of all its inhabitants and citizens, members of all religions and communities, sharing one very beloved city. Thank you all, be blessed."

Not all media outlets chose to recognize the miraculous momentousness of the occasion, however. France24 English's live stream of the event was accompanied by chilly banners throughout the speech. Messages included "Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as future capital city", "Embassy relocation marks major shift in US policy", despite that the move comes in fulfillment of US policy and law; "Trump's decision has angered Palestinians", although some commentators suggest the Palestinians may have been angry before Trump's arrival; and the unforgettable "Israel regards Jerusalem as its 'eternal, undivided' capital".