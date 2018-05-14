US Emnbassy

Israeli PM says US, Israel should remember this day, when the US embassy opened in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump at the opening ceremony for the new American embassy in Jerusalem Monday.

"We have no better friends in the world," Netanyahu told the US delegates at the ceremony. You stand for Israel and you stand for Jerusalem. Thank you!"

"Dear friends, what a glorious day. Remember this moment!" Netanayhu told the Israeli and US delegations. This is history."

"President Trump, by recognizing history, you have made history," he declared.

"All of us are deeply moved. All of us are deeply grateful," Netanyahu added.

Netenyahu described his early childhood in Arnona, the same neighborhood where the embassy was opened. "My mother told me, 'you can't go any further.' This was near the border. It was sniper explosive fire."

"That was then. This is now. Today the embassy of the most powerful nation on earth, our greatest ally, the United States of America: today its embassy opened here."