UK will not move its embassy to Jerusalem

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesperson says Britain will not follow lead of US in recognizing Israel's capital.

Britain will not follow the lead of the United States and relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday.

“The PM said in December when the announcement was first made that we disagree with the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital before a final status agreement,” the spokesman said. “The British embassy to Israel is based in Tel Aviv and we have no plans to move it.”

The statement came as the opening ceremony for the US embassy in Jerusalem took place Monday afternoon.

US President Donald Trump addressed the ceremony via video. In his address, Trump said that "Israel is a sovereign nation, with the right, like any other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital."

"On December 6, 2017, at my direction, the United States finally and officially recognized Jerusalem as the true capital of Israel. Today we follow through on this recognition and open our embassy in the sacred land of Jerusalem," Trump said.