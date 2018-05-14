Turkey blames US for 'massacre' in Gaza

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister says US desicion to move embassy to Israel's capital responsible for deadly riots at Gaza border

Turkey on Monday said the United States shared responsibility with Israel for a "massacre" along the Gaza border that left 38 Gazans dead as a result of Israeli fire.

"The US administration is as responsible as the Israeli government for this massacre," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote on Twitter, saying the incidents were caused by "unjust and unlawful decisions" as the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"The US administration moving its embassy to Jerusalem destroyed the chances for peace and ignited a fire that will cause more human losses and injuries as well as destruction and catastrophe in the region," said Bozdag, who is also government spokesman.

"From now, nothing will be the same in the causes of Palestine and Jerusalem," he added.

Rioters threw stones and burning tires at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border to prevent infiltrations into Israeli territory.

Israeli security personnel opened fire on stone-throwers and rioters who approached the Israeli security fence. According to Gaza health officials, 38 rioters were killed and some 900 more wounded during the riots Monday.

Hamas had declared that the riots, which began on March 30, would culminate on 'Nakba Day.'

Nakba, Arabic for “disaster”, is the term used by Hamas and other anti-Israel groups in the Palestinian Authority and Gaza in reference to the anniversary of Israel’s establishment. Monday marks the 70th anniversary on the Gregorian calendar of the establishment of the State of Israel.