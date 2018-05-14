Orthodox Union official says his organization unites left and right, hopes US Embassy move will encourage more Jews to visit Jerusalem.

Orthodox Union (OU) Executive Director Rabbi Avi Berman spoke on Monday to Arutz Sheva about the US Embassy's upcoming move to Jerusalem.

"The OU has been working hard on this day for the last forty-six years," Rabbi Berman said. "Thank G-d we reached this day."

"You name the president, you name the congressman, you name the senator - we've been working hard and getting them to recognize Yerushalayim (Jerusalem - ed.) as the capital of the Jewish people, the capital of people.

"Thank G-d we've reached this day, it's a wonderful day, we're celebrating. We've got Democrats coming, we've got Republicans coming, we've got the left in Israel coming, we've got the right in Israel coming, literally. Besides two parties in Israel, we have every single party represented in this event here, and that speaks wonders. It speaks about the power of the OU, it speaks about the relevance of the OU to all the different parties. Whether you're Labor or you're Likud, Yesh Atid, you name it. Everybody's going to be here."

Rabbi Berman also expressed hope that "there should not be a Jew in North America that did not visit Yerushalayim in the coming year."

"I believe that the more we connect to Yerushalayim, the more the world recognizes, the more Jews will come here, and that's always great," he said.