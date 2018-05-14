Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says Jerusalem embassy move was '70 years in the making'. 'We're thrilled to be part of this moment.'

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin took part in a festive event hosted by the Orthodox Union at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem Monday morning, celebrating the official unveiling of the US embassy in Jerusalem, slated for Monday afternoon.

"This is an incredible moment,” said Mnuchin, who came as part of a 250-member US delegation headed by US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

“I'm thrilled to be here on behalf of the president. It's a big day - moving the embassy here. Seventy years in the making. We're thrilled to be here representing the president to do this."

Mnuchin expressed optimism regarding the prospect for peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors, as well as the possibility of reaching a comprehensive deal with North Korea to end the rogue regime’s nuclear weapons program.

"We're very hopeful in the peace process. We're also looking forward to the president's summit with North Korea. Very important moment. And we're also determined that Iran not have nuclear weapons. The president is very focused on keeping the world safe."

Last week, President Trump announced he would meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12th.