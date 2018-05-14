Bolton: Recognizing Jerusalem makes peace easier

U.S. National Security Adviser says recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital enhances the chances for peace.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday that Washington recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will make achieving peace easier.

"It's a recognition of reality. If you're not prepared to recognize that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and that's where the American embassy should be, then you're operating on a completely different wavelength,” he said an interview on ABC’s “This Week”.

“I think recognizing reality always enhances the chances for peace,” Bolton added.

Bolton’s comments come one day before the U.S. Embassy in Israel is relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

On Sunday, a large American delegation representing the Trump administration arrived in Israel ahead of Monday’s inauguration ceremony for the new embassy.

The delegation includes President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Kushner on Sunday afternoon in Jerusalem, as Israelis marked the 51st anniversary of the liberation and unification of the capital during the Six Day War in 1967.

Trump’s move to recognize Jerusalem and relocate the American embassy to Israel’s capital angered the Palestinian Authority, whose chairman Mahmoud Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for negotiations.

The administration is currently working on a peace proposal, but PA officials have repeatedly rejected it, claiming it was coordinated with Israel.