Get the right size, every time

Yael Vizel, Co-Founder & CEO Of Zeekit presents the new Israeli app that helps you envision your perfectly sized ensemble.

Contact Editor
ILTV,

Yael Vizel, Co-Founder & CEO Of Zeekit
Yael Vizel, Co-Founder & CEO Of Zeekit
ILTV




Tags:ILTV




top