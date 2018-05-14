Tags:ILTV
Get the right size, every time
Yael Vizel, Co-Founder & CEO Of Zeekit presents the new Israeli app that helps you envision your perfectly sized ensemble.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 14/05/18 11:35
Yael Vizel, Co-Founder & CEO Of Zeekit
ILTV
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYGet the right size, every time
Get the right size, every time
Yael Vizel, Co-Founder & CEO Of Zeekit presents the new Israeli app that helps you envision your perfectly sized ensemble.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 14/05/18 11:35
Yael Vizel, Co-Founder & CEO Of Zeekit
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
top