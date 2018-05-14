Tags:ILTV
Israel invests big in archeology
The Israeli government is investing in the hunt for our past, dedicating 17 million dollars for excavations in Jerusalem’s City of David.
ILTV, 14/05/18 06:05
City of David
Israel invests big in archeology
