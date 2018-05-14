Iran gives Europe 60 days to provide 'guarantees'

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister on Sunday demanded that European countries provide “guarantees” within 60 days to safeguard Iran’s interests after the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Europeans have between 45 and 60 days to give the necessary guarantees to safeguard Iranian interests and compensate the damages caused by the U.S. pullout,” said Abbas Araghchi, according to AFP.

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s foreign affairs commission, meanwhile, said Araghchi told the commission that if Iran does not receive such guarantees European leaders would have to “take the necessary decisions”.

President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The European Union has said it would remain in the agreement and will do so “as long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it is doing so far.”

Araghchi’s remarks came as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif embarked on a diplomatic tour to try and save the nuclear deal.

Zarif arrived in Beijing on Sunday for the first stop of his tour, ahead of visiting Moscow and Brussels in the coming days, reported AFP.

Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

In Beijing on Sunday, Zarif said he was hopeful of forging a “clear future design” for the deal to save it from collapse after Trump withdrew.

“If the nuclear deal is to continue, the interests of the people of Iran must be assured,” Zarif added.