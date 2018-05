For many among the Jewish people, Jerusalem Day is another passing day on the calendar. But it is much deeper than that.

It’s a holiday today, Iyar 28th, as Israel celebrates 51 years since the Liberation of Jerusalem, the Biblical Heartland, Sinai and the Golan Heights during the miraculous Six Day War.

Eve reflects on these momentous times and shares her views, both literally and figuratively, from the site of the annual Gush Etzion/Efrat run that wended its way along the Patriarchs' Road and the Judean Hills.