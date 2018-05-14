Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett participated on Sunday night in the central event in honor of Jerusalem Day at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva.

"When the UN General Assembly decided to declare Jerusalem a separate entity which is disconnected from the State of Israel, then Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion decided to move the Knesset and government offices from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” began Bennett.

"He knew then what King David knew 3,000 years earlier – Jerusalem is ours! For 2,000 years of exile throughout the world – Jerusalem is ours. Those paratroopers 51 years ago knew in their hearts – Jerusalem is ours. And when we know that Jerusalem is ours, this power radiates to the entire world until it reaches the heart of our great friend, the president of the United States, and he understands: Jerusalem is ours."

Bennett praised the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva, saying, "Thanks to the leaders of the yeshiva, its students and rabbis, the vision of Rabbi Kook adds another level every day and thousands of graduates get up and carry the flag of the yeshiva wherever they go - a combination of Torah life and working life."

He mentioned the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, which is scheduled for Monday, and said that "President Trump made a courageous decision, but we already knew that Jerusalem is our capital from the dawn of history and forever."

The minister concluded his speech by calling on world leaders, "Do not miss Jerusalem. Be one of the creators of history and not one of those who missed it. Recognize Jerusalem as the official capital of the State of Israel for ever and ever. This is your chance, will you be remembered as ones who led or ones who waited?"