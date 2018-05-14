Trump: Iran tried to take over the Middle East

U.S. President says Iran was behaving badly with the nuclear deal in place.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the Iran nuclear deal, from which he withdrew last week.

“Remember how badly Iran was behaving with the Iran Deal in place. They were trying to take over the Middle East by whatever means necessary. Now, that will not happen!” he tweeted.

On Thursday, two days after Trump’s announcement, the Treasury imposed sanctions against six individuals and three companies it said had funneled millions of dollars to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force.

On Wednesday night the Quds Force fired a barrage of 20 missiles towards Israeli posts in the Golan Heights. Israel retaliated by attacking Iranian targets in Syria.

The Iranian rocket attack on Israel which preceded Israel’s retaliation was widely condemned around the world.