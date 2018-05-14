Rivlin: Time to move our ministries to Jerusalem

The ceremony marking the anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem took place this evening (Sunday) at Ammunition Hill, in the presence of President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Mayor Nir Barkat.

"The unification of the city and the victory of the battles in all parts of the country have placed in us a pride that we have never felt and at the same time, pain and heartbreak. A heartbreak for our friends who did not see the day after the war," President Rivlin said in his speech.

"We recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel, and for me, born before the state, the flag flying to the top of the mast is not self-evident, the anthem is not self-evident, the Israel Defense Forces is not self-evident. For the sake of my children and grandchildren, Israeli sovereignty is self-evident, and it is a good thing that it is. The aspiration of any viable and willing nation - whose sovereignty will be taken for granted - even those who dreamed and fought for this country, on this land, know that our existence today is undeniable.

"We have a strong, sophisticated army, an army that the armies of the world are coming to learn from, and we have to say openly, against the background of the peak sensitivity these days, the front in the north and the big tension on the border of the Gaza Strip. We remember in our souls the weight of the war. But when we are required to operate an iron hand, we do so without hesitation, without fear and with full force.

"Tomorrow the United States will transfer its embassy to Jerusalem. This is a significant and admirable step on the part of our oldest friend. A brave step by President Trump, who said and did, promised and also delivered. And following it, following the United States, embassies from other countries will be brought to Jerusalem. The diplomatic siege on Jerusalem has been broken and fractured. This is how it should be.

"It is a good time to implement the government's decision that was made 11 years ago and to transfer all the government units to Jerusalem, in a nice and orderly manner. In the same breath we must remember that Jerusalem is a microcosm of our ability to live here together, religious, secular and haredi, Jews and Arabs. The unity of Jerusalem is also a commitment to equal treatment for all the residents of Jerusalem - this is our test, this is our test of sovereignty."