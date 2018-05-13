Live: Embassy celebrations begin
Watch LIVE as Israel celebrates the true friendship with the United States and the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 13/05/18 18:02
Israeli and American Flasg
iStock
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelLive: Embassy celebrations begin
Live: Embassy celebrations begin
Watch LIVE as Israel celebrates the true friendship with the United States and the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 13/05/18 18:02
Israeli and American Flasg
iStock
top