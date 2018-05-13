NIS 6.5 million for Kiryat Shmona fortification

Under the guidance of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, the Home Front Command and Defense Ministry will invest more than NIS 6.5 million ($1.82 million) in renovating and upgrading public bomb shelters in Kiryat Shmona.

Work has begun to include renovating bomb shelters, purchasing and installing air conditioners in bomb shelters, purchasing mobile bomb shelters, fortifying a pharmacy in the city, and more.

"The fortification work we'll be undertaking in coming months in Kiryat Shmona and in dozens of communities in the north of the country, is made possible through a special NIS 150 million ($42 million) budget, which we agreed on with the Finance Ministry within the framework of the 2018 budget.

"We're currently working on a much broader plan that will allow a complete solution for the northern communities in face of the security challenges. We'll continue to insist on our determined security policy in the north, but we'll also invest in fortification," Liberman said.