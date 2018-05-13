Afghanistan: 9 dead, 35 wounded in car bomb explosion

At least nine killed in bomb attack and gunfire on government building in eastern city of Jalalabad.

Smoke rises from site of blast and gunbattle, Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Multiple blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have killed at least nine people and wounded 36 others.

At least three explosions were heard at the Custom's Finance Department today in what appeared to be a coordinated attack, Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor told Reuters.

Witnesses reported a gun battle between Afghan security personnel and the attackers following the explosions.

Media reports say the attack began when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the building's entrance in the city center, allowing gunmen to enter the building.

Today's events are the latest in a string of attacks that have killed hundreds of Afghans this year.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.