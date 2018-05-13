Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman took part in a ceremony Sunday commemorating the fallen of the Six Day War and the War of Attrition at the Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl.

"Today, just like then, the international community is burying its head in the sand in the face of mass murder in Syria, Yemen, and Libya," Liberman said in his speech.

"The conclusion is that we can rely solely on ourselves - on the skill, determination, and courage of our soldiers, and the mobilization and backing of an entire nation standing behind the IDF, and of course our great ally the United States, and its steadfastness alongside the State of Israel."

The Defense Minister also addressed the US embassy opening in Jerusalem: "Tomorrow we'll be partners in an historic moment, for which we've waited 51 years since the liberation of Jerusalem. We'd like to thank again President Trump for his courageous decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem - the capital of the State of Israel and the Jewish people - and not to surrender and to be deterred by the threats and intimidation on the part of Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas], Hamas, and their allies. And of course, we must once again thank the President of the United States for his important and correct decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"On this day, when we commemorate the heroic battles in Jerusalem, I want to repeat the words that many of them must have said before taking their last breath, and not only at Ammunition Hill or at the battle sites in the city: 'If I forget you, Jerusalem forget my right hand.' I add, in salute to them and promise to you, the families: If we forget them, our path would be lost, and therefore we'll remember them forever."