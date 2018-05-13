Trump welcomes North Korea's dismantling of nuclear test site

President Trump says North Korea's decision to dismantle its nuclear test site is "very smart and gracious".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a decision by North Korea to dismantle its nuclear test site, calling it "a very smart and gracious gesture", reported The Hill.

"North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture!" he tweeted.

Last Thursday, Trump announced that his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place on June 12 in Singapore.

“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” he said.

The details of the meeting were finalized during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s second visit to North Korea on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of Pompeo’s visit, North Korea released three American citizens held by the rogue regime – a key condition to moving forward with talks, which Pyongyang hopes will lead to the end of U.S. sanctions.

U.S. officials recently said that North Korea had directly confirmed that Kim was willing to negotiate about potential denuclearization. Kim later announced himself that his country would close its nuclear test site and suspend long-range missile tests.

The dismantling is expected to take place between May 23-25, the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to The Hill.

The move, coupled with North Korea's promise to soften restrictions on foreign journalists, is the latest sign of goodwill from Pyongyang.