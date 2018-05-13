ISIS claims Paris stabbing attack

Islamic State group claims one of its "soldiers" was behind stabbing attack in central Paris in which one person was killed.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in central Paris on Saturday night, according to the SITE monitoring group.

"The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Paris is a soldier of the ISIS and the operation was carried out in response to the calls to target the coalition states," a "security source" told the group’s official Amaq news agency, according to SITE.

The attack occurred when a knifeman shouting "Allahu Akbar" killed one person and injured four near the city's main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theaters, reported AFP.

The attacker was shot dead by police.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "France once again pays the price of blood."

Saturday's attack is the latest to strike France, which has been rocked by a series of jihadist attacks in the last three years that have killed more than 245 people.

The man, who has not yet been named, attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital.

A police source told AFP one officer tried to restrain the attacker with a taser but when that failed a colleague shot the man dead.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who visited police in the district where the attack took place, said, "France is determined not to give in to threats that the attackers hope will grind her (the country) down."