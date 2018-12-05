Here's how the IDF is fighting kite terror

IDF uses drones to down firebomb-carrying kites headed for Israeli territory.

The IDF used drones to down at least seven kites threatening to spark fires in Israeli territory, Channel 2 reported.

The drones carry knives, with which they cut the kites' strings, causing them to fall back down into Gaza before crossing the border fence.

Gaza protesters attach firebombs to kites and balloons, with the intent to "to burn the farmland," "destabilize, creating confusion," and cause "burned crops."

At least two of these fires destroyed large wheat fields.

On Saturday alone, three kites fell into Israeli territory on Saturday, causing fires.