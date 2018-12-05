White House blasts Iran's 'reckless actions'

The White House on Friday slammed Iran for its "reckless actions" that it warned pose a "severe threat" to stability in Middle East.

The statement came after Iranian forces in Syria launched a barrage of 20 missiles into the Golan Heights, prompting Israeli strikes against positions held by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) inside Syria.

The White House said in a statement quoted by AFP that Iran "pours resources into exporting destabilizing influence throughout the Middle East, even as the Iranian people are victims of a struggling economy."

"Already this week, the IRGC has fired rockets at Israeli citizens, and Iran's proxies in Yemen have launched a ballistic missile at Riyadh,” it said.

"These actions are further proof that the Iranian regime's reckless actions pose a severe threat to regional peace and security.”

"It is time for responsible nations to bring pressure on Iran to change this dangerous behavior," said the White House.

Iran is backing the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen's civil war. The Houthis are battling a Saudi-led coalition that supports Yemen's government.

Recently, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley brought Security Council envoys to a U.S. military base in Washington to view missile parts that the U.S. calls evidence of Iran’s illicit transfer of prohibited missiles to the Houthis.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have repeatedly denied providing the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

