Trump and May condemn Iranian attack on Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders condemned Iran's rocket attacks on Israel from Syria earlier this week.

"Both leaders condemned the Iranian regime’s provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens," the statement said.

"The leaders discussed how best to address Iran’s destabilizing behavior," it added.

Iranian forces in Syria launched a barrage of 20 missiles into the Golan Heights overnight Wednesday, prompting Israeli strikes against positions held by Iran's Quds Force inside Syria.

Iran’s actions were widely condemned by global leaders, including May.

Responding to Iran’s attack on the Golan Heights, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News, “Israel absolutely has a sovereign right to defend itself and we support them in whatever efforts they have in order to defend themselves.”

“Again, I think this activity and this action is just further demonstration that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted and another good reminder that the president made the right decision to get out of the Iran deal,” added Huckabee Sanders, in a reference to President Donald Trump’s announcement a day earlier that the U.S. was pulling out of the 2015 Iran deal and would reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

