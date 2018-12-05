Russia foils attack on parade attended by Putin and Netanyahu

Russian intelligence foiled a terror attack on this week's massive Victory Day memorial march in Moscow, which was attended by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister said on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

About one million people marched through central Moscow on Wednesday in the annual Immortal Regiment rally, carrying pictures of family members killed in World War II. Putin and Netanyahu, who visited Moscow for talks with Putin on Iran and Syria, joined the march on May 9, the day when Russia marks the end of the war.

Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with the Tass news agency on Friday that several terror groups in western Siberia had stockpiled weapons for the attack. 20 people have been detained and 17 homes were searched as part of the investigation, he said.

The announcement came as Russia is gearing up to host the World Cup next month.

In February, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled an Islamic State (ISIS) terror attack that was planned in the city of Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia for the day of the presidential elections.

In December, the United States provided intelligence to Russia that helped it thwart a potentially deadly bomb attack in St. Petersburg.

Last August, Russian security forces foiled an ISIS terror plot that was slated for September 1 on the first day of school.

