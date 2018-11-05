Gaza riots spur major increase in terrorist attacks on Israelis

Number of terror attacks against Israelis surge following beginning of 'March of Return' riots on Gaza border.

JTA - April saw the highest number of terrorist attacks this year against Israelis following a 60-percent increase from the 136 incidents recorded in March.

Of the 223 attacks recorded in April, 192 involved firebombs, the Israel Security Agency said in its monthly report, published this week. The bulk of the increase occurred along Israel’s border with Gaza, where attacks surged from five in March to 118 in April, the report also said. The tally for April is the second-highest on record since November 2015.

The attacks were part of weekly riots staged along the border as part of the Hamas-sponsored “march of return” in which civilians and terrorists approached the fence and in some cases attempted to damage it.

Palestinian Authority leaders have called for demonstrations against the scheduled relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, Ma’an news reported Thursday.

President Donald Trump in December said he was moving the embassy and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to “take it off the table.” The official ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Arnona.