Special prayer service at Western Wall Chief rabbis participate in prayer service in honor of Jerusalem and for resolution of conflict with Iran. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90 Prayers at the Kotel The Chief Rabbis of Israel participated in a special prayer service at the Western Wall Friday morning "We will gather and thank God for fortifying the status of Jerusalem and for the threat of annihilation by Iran," the organizers said.













