Shin Bet celebrates 70 years: 'We trust you'

President Reuven Rivlin spoke on Thursday evening at an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman also spoke at the event.

"I look at you, the men and women of the Shin Bet for generations, the people who have worked and continue to work with determination and tirelessness for the State of Israel and the people of Israel, and above all, I feel tremendous pride at this moment. The people of Israel owe you a great deal,” Rivlin said at the start of his remarks.

The President continued, "The Israel Security Agency is the body that has the most complex and sensitive task. You, the service personnel, are required to protect the state not only from external enemies but also from domestic dangers. You are responsible for the protection of the lives of Israeli citizens, and no less important, as determined by the Service Law, the protection of the democratic system and its institutions. This is a difficult task, sometimes ungrateful, with a lot of criticism. Sometimes there are mistakes, and none of you operates in a vacuum. You are operating in the most complex reality imaginable. We must all remember: The Israel Security Agency is one of the foundations of our existence. Its members work on behalf of all of Israel, on both right and left. Harming the Israel Security Agency and its people is the same as harming Israel's security."

"The upcoming period poses difficult security challenges in a number of arenas simultaneously," the President added. "You, the Shin Bet, play a significant role in our ability to deal with these challenges successfully, with an emphasis on the Palestinian arena. We trust you."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said to the members of the Shin Bet who were in attendance, "You are far from the limelight, but you are close to the heart of the people. The citizens of Israel greatly appreciate your important activity, which enables us all to maintain our daily routine, and not only that – to be safe from death many times.”

"You save people, and if the curtain were raised, the citizens of Israel would undoubtedly be speechless over the creativity, daring and all the achievements that have been credited to you throughout the years of the state's existence."

Netanyahu added that the Shin Bet has always been a symbol of technological progress. "The entire world comes to learn from you and you are actually helping the foreign relations of the State of Israel. Intelligence leaders from the world come and see a skilled and creative organization.”

"You save a lot of lives. People are unaware of the fact that the Shin Bet thwarts about 400 attacks a year, which means one attack being thwarted per day on average. We know what that means. The people of Israel trust you, because there is someone to rely on. Thank you very much, on behalf of all the citizens of Israel," concluded the Prime Minister.