Americans for and in Jerusalem

Yisrael Medad came to Jerusalem to study in 1967, and found himself in the middle of a war.

A series of coincidences led Yisrael Medad to be where he is today.

First it was his mother's desire that he become a doctor which led to his Jewish education.

Then he decided to study in Israel, which led him to become a part of the war effort, protecting the country from Moshav Amatzia.

A number of years later, he started working for various Knesset members, getting himself involved in politics.

When and why did Yisrael Medad chain himself to the Al Aqsa Mosque? How did he go from being radical to being mainstream?