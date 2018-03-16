Leader of Viznitz Hassidim passes away

Rabbi Mordechai Hager, leader of the Viznitz Hasidic community of Monsey, passes away at the age of 95.

Rabbi Mordechai Hager, the leader of the Viznitz Hasidic community of Monsey, New York, passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

He had been hospitalized in recent months at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, after undergoing a complicated medical procedure a few weeks ago to ease his health. On Thursday there was a serious deterioration in his medical condition.

The Rebbe will be brought to rest on Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. (New York time).

The Viznitz Monsey Center is located in Monsey, New York. There are approximately 2,500 families belonging to the Viznitz community around the world, of which about 400 families live in Israel.