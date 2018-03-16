How did the social security number become the most important identifier in the United States? And is that even a good idea?
Social security number
Istock
|
Does the US need a real Social Security reform?
How did the social security number become the most important identifier in the United States? And is that even a good idea?
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 16/03/18 14:49
Social security number
Istock
How did the social security number become the most important identifier in the United States? And is that even a good idea?
Social security number
Istock
Related Stories
top