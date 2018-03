How does Aliyah shape Jewish identity? Does making Aliyah alter your Jewish identity? Can even the idea of moving to Israel change how you view yourself as a Jew? Contact Editor Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Shahar Azran North American olim arrive in Israel Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the effects of Aliyah and the process of adjustment in the Land of Israel - or even the prospect of moving to Israel - on a person's Jewish identity, and how the potential oleh [immigrant] views him or herself as a Jew.



