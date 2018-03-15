Kahlon: Netanyahu must resign if indicted

Finance Minister says that he will not support Netanyahu if Attorney General Mandelblit decides to indict him.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Thursday that Prime Minister Netanyahu must resign if Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit decides to indict him in the investigations popularly referred to as "Case 1000" and 'Case 2000'.

"There is one person and there is one law, a law stating that the attorney general decides whether an indictment will be filed,” Kahlon told Hadashot. “The prime minister will not be able to continue serving as prime minister under an indictment."

“This was my position three months ago, and it is still my answer in the studio today."

Kahlon's stance differs from coalition partner Naftali Bennett, who told Arutz Sheva earlier this week that Netanyahu would not have to resign if indicted. Bennett had said that "only if there is a final indictment, we will discuss the situation ... I have said this many times and I will say again. I will definitely stand behind him".

In February, investigators announced that they believed sufficient evidence had been collected to merit indictments against the Prime Minister in two separate corruption cases known as “Case 1000” and “Case 2000”.

While Netanyahu has been emphatic that he will not step down over the police recommendation to indict him, should Mandelblit approve the police department’s recommendations to indict, the Prime Minister will face pressure from both inside and outside of his coalition government.