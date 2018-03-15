1 dead, 6 injured after Miami bridge collapses

At least one person was killed and six more injured Thursday in Miami, Florida, after a pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed, crushing "five to six" cars, authorities said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez confirmed to WFOR that one person had been declared dead, while six others had been evacuated to local hospitals for treatment. Gimenez added that eight vehicles had been trapped under rubble from the bridge.

“I am monitoring and what we do know is that there is one person deceased and we took six people away from the scene in our fire rescue vehicles, one of which was in cardiac arrest. There are eight vehicles that are trapped underneath as far as we know and we are going to try and get to them as quickly as we can,” Giménez said.

The bridge, which was being built near Florida International University, was slated to open in 2019.

The 950 ton pedestrian bridge spanned 174 feet, university officials said. The walkway had been put in place above a seven-lane road over the weekend.

While police have confirmed that there were “several” fatalities in Thursday’s bridge collapse, no numbers have yet been provided. No details regarding the cause of the accident have been released.