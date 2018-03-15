New center dedicated in memory of terror victim

'Beit Shalom Yochai' in memory of man killed in French Hill ramming attack to educate about 7 Noahide laws.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

dedication of new center
dedication of new center
spokesperson

The "Beit Shalom Yochai" center was inaugurated in the center of Jerusalem Thursday in memory of Yochai Sharki, who was murdered in a terrorist attack at the capital's French Hill Junction in 2015.

The house will coordinate the activities of Brit Olam, headed by Rabbi Uri Sharki - Yochai's father - which provides education about the seven Noahide laws and fosters connections between Jews and non-Jews around the world.

"The Institute will deal with a field that almost no one has touched - the unification of the world around the sevem Noahide commandments," said Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Dov Kalmanovich.

"The covenant between us and G-d ensures that the spirit of Yochai continues with us forever" .

Shalom Yochai Sharki is the son of Rabbi Uri Sharki, one of the rabbis of the Machon Meir Yeshiva in Jerusalem, a graduate of the Bnei Tzvi Yeshiva in Beit El, and the brother of Channel 2 journalist Yair Sharki. He was murdered when an Arab terrorist deliberately struck him and another civilian with a vehicle at high speeds while he was waiting at a bus stop.




Tags:terrorism, French Hill, ramming attack, Noahide laws


Related Stories


top