New center dedicated in memory of terror victim

'Beit Shalom Yochai' in memory of man killed in French Hill ramming attack to educate about 7 Noahide laws.

The "Beit Shalom Yochai" center was inaugurated in the center of Jerusalem Thursday in memory of Yochai Sharki, who was murdered in a terrorist attack at the capital's French Hill Junction in 2015.

The house will coordinate the activities of Brit Olam, headed by Rabbi Uri Sharki - Yochai's father - which provides education about the seven Noahide laws and fosters connections between Jews and non-Jews around the world.

"The Institute will deal with a field that almost no one has touched - the unification of the world around the sevem Noahide commandments," said Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Dov Kalmanovich.

"The covenant between us and G-d ensures that the spirit of Yochai continues with us forever" .

Shalom Yochai Sharki is the son of Rabbi Uri Sharki, one of the rabbis of the Machon Meir Yeshiva in Jerusalem, a graduate of the Bnei Tzvi Yeshiva in Beit El, and the brother of Channel 2 journalist Yair Sharki. He was murdered when an Arab terrorist deliberately struck him and another civilian with a vehicle at high speeds while he was waiting at a bus stop.