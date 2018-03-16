March 16th marks the anniversary of the infamous 1988 Halabja Massacre, that killed as many as 5,000 and injured up to 10,000 Kurds when Saddam Hussein used chemical weapons on the village.
The Israel Kurdistan Friendship Association posted a reminder of the massacre on their Facebook page.
Wax museum commemorating Halabja massacre
Cemetery for Halabja victims
Iraqi Kurd takes selfie with son at Halabja Museum showing scenes of 1988 chemical weapons massacre
Lukman Abdel Qadir Mohammed, head of the Halabja Chemical Attack Victims Society
Halabja Museum
Iraqi boys visit Halabja museum in northern Iraq.
Kurdish policeman wipes tear during Halabja memorial ceremony
