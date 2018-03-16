Memorial to victims of 1988 chemical attack in Kurdish town of Halabja

March 16th marks the anniversary of the infamous 1988 Halabja Massacre, that killed as many as 5,000 and injured up to 10,000 Kurds when Saddam Hussein used chemical weapons on the village.

Reuters Halabja

The Israel Kurdistan Friendship Association posted a reminder of the massacre on their Facebook page.

צילום: Reuters Wax museum commemorating Halabja massacre

Reuters Cemetery for Halabja victims

צילום: Reuters Iraqi Kurd takes selfie with son at Halabja Museum showing scenes of 1988 chemical weapons massacre

צילום: Reuters Lukman Abdel Qadir Mohammed, head of the Halabja Chemical Attack Victims Society

Reuters Halabja Museum

צילום: Reuters Iraqi boys visit Halabja museum in northern Iraq.

צילום: Reuters Kurdish policeman wipes tear during Halabja memorial ceremony

