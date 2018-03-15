MK Oren Hazan injured in car crash

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) was lightly injured in a car accident on Thursday afternoon on Highway 6 south of the Ben Shemen interchange in central Israel.

MK Hazan was treated by a team of Magen David Adom paramedicsand evacuated to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, near Tel Aviv.

MDA emergency medic Yona Yosef Friedman said, "When we arrived at the site, we saw MK Oren Hazan sitting in the car, fully conscious and suffering from bruises on his back and leg. Another man who was sitting in the vehicle was slightly injured and treated at the scene. "