Preparing for mass ascent to Mount of Olives

On the eve of Rosh Chodesh Nisan (the new month in the Hebrew calendar) many people visit graves of their loved ones because during the month of Nissan itself cemeteries are not customarily visited because they are considered "days of mercy."

Many leading poskim (halachic authorities) argue that one who has a yahrzeit (anniversary of one's passing) in the month of Nisan should go to the cemetery on the eve of the New Month.

In preparation for tomorrow - the eve of Rosh Chodesh Nissan - the Jerusalem Council of Cemeteries headed by Director Hillel Horowitz is preparing to bring hundreds of people to the Mount of Olives to visit the graves of their loved ones.

The masses will arrive by means of the new bus line number 84, which recently began to operate by Egged. The new bus line departs from the light rail station at Ammunition Hill to the Mount of Olives. The line operates on high-demand days, between 08:30 and 19:00, every 45 minutes. It moves along a short, efficient route - from the light railway station at Ammunition Hill to the Mount of Olives.

Thanks to activity of the Jerusalem Cemetery Council in recent years, the security situation on the Mount of Olives has been steadily improving and stone-throwing on routes leading up to the mountain is decreasing. There has been no vandalism and damage to graves in recent months. The Cemetery Council completed construction of a 3-meter-high fence along the northern and eastern slopes of the mountain.

The Council began the project of illuminating the Mount of Olives with daytime lighting throughout the mountain, and completed Stage 1 on the northern and eastern slopes, and is now in Phase B of the western and southern regions. In general the improved security situation brings Jews back to the Mount of Olives, and the Council wraps up the year with 200,000 worshipers and visitors to the Mount of Olives.