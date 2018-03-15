Temperatures expected to cool - just in time for the weekend

After a week of summer, temperatures drop just in time for the weekend.

After a week of warm, summery weather, Israelis can expect to enjoy a cooler and more pleasant weekend.

Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy, and local rains may fall later in the day. Temperatures will drop significantly.

Temperatures are expected to be between 12-21 degrees Celsius (53.6-69.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiryat Shmona, between 8-15 degrees Celsius (46.4-59 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tzfat, and between 13-23 degrees Celsius (55.4-73.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tiberias. Temperatures in Haifa and Tel Aviv will range between 12-19 ( 53.6-66.2) degrees, while Jerusalem's temperatures will range between 9-16 (48.2-60.8) degrees, and Be'er Sheva's between 9-22 (48.2-71.6) degrees.

Light rains may fall in northern Israel on Friday morning, and temperatures will remain at seasonal average.

On Saturday, the weather will be pleasant, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.

Sunday will see a significant rise in temperature, with the weather becoming warmer and drier than the seasonal average.