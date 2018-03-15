Two US aviators dead after Navy F/A-18 jet crash off Key West

Two U.S. Navy aviators were killed yesterday after the F/A-18F Super Hornet jet they were flight training in crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, reports Fox News.

The Navy said the pilot and weapons systems officer ejected from the twin-engine jet which crashed around 4:30 p.m. on final approach to Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West. Fox's source said the jet was flying back on one engine when it lost the other at low altitude.

A marina owner in the Florida Keys told WPLG that the Hornet jet caught fire mid-air, then crashed.

The Navy said in a Tweet that the two aviators were recovered from the water by rescue crews, after which they were taken to a local hospital. The Naval Air Forces later announced that the two had died.