'Superman' on Israel: All I’ve imagined and more

Superman actor Dean Cain, who is visiting Israel, says he has dreamed about visiting the Jewish state for years.

Superman actor Dean Cain, who is visiting Israel, says he has dreamed about visiting the Jewish state for years.

“I have dreamed about coming to Israel for as long as I can remember. I always wanted to be here…I love history,” he told the Jerusalem Post.

During his visit, Cain prayed at the Western Wall, met Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and visited the Knesset. He also met Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who wore a Batman shirt during the meeting.

Cain sported a Superman kippah at the Kotel on Wednesday, reported the British Jewish News, a day after he embraced Israel’s prime minister in his office on Tuesday.

Netanyahu posted a video of the visit to Facebook. As Cain’s visit took place shortly after the coalition crisis around the draft law ended, Netanyahu told Cain, “So Superman, we’ve solved everything. Now you’re coming?”

Cain responded, “You’re the real Superman!”

Speaking to the Jewish News, Cain said, “Israel is all I’ve imagined and more! Such a beautiful country, wonderful people and vibrant democracy. I’ve not yet had a chance to see all the country and deeply look forward to the rest of my time here and I’m sure I’ll be back again soon. For me the most moving is being able to share this visit with my son Christopher, to walk the streets that Kings and Prophets walked, share this history with him as well as show him how much a country can build and succeed in just 70 years.”

The actor was brought to Israel by From the Depths, a Holocaust heritage group that works in Poland and was founded by British-born Jonny Daniels.