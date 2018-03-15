Facebook founder's sister: Shabbat is an amazing gift

Randy Zuckerberg tells haredi entrepreneurs the 'the best way to achieve success' is not to give up the values of Judaism.

Randy Zuckerberg, the sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, took part in a start-up event in New York City which featured 14 haredi start-ups, the Kikar Hashabbat Hebrew news site reported.

Zuckerberg, who formerly served as Facebook's spokesperson, stated in an interview with Kamatech founder Moshe Friedman that "Shabbat is an amazing gift given by G-d to the Jews. Thousands of years ago, no one dreamed that one day a week we should stop all work and rest."

She also spoke about the process a haredi entrepreneur goes through when establishing a start-up company. "The way the haredi entrepreneur does not give up the values ​​of Judaism and family together with striving for success is the best way to achieve success."

"Many times, young people look at the future, not the past, but I've learned in life that if you do not know where you came from, and what your past and heritage are, then you also do not know where to go," she added.