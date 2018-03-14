Jerusalem mayor seeks tax cuts for IDF reservists

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat will bring a property tax discount for IDF reservists up for a vote at the city council, the mayor announced Wednesday.

The discount would be granted under the new regulations passed by the Interior Ministry, which allow the local authorities to set a discount of up to 5% of the total municipal property tax imposed on the holder of the property.

Barkat is seeking the maximum possible discount under the new regulations.

The mayor stated that "as someone who has done more than 60 reserve days a year for years, I know how important it is to honor the Jerusalem reservists who leave their families for many days and nights, under difficult conditions, to protect us."

These values ​​of loving the land and volunteering for it we want to put in mind when making this important decision. I am proud of you," emphasized the mayor.

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan, who recently met with Barkat to discuss the proposal, said, "I am pleased that Mayor Barkat has accepted my request and will be the first to approve the maximum reduction of municipal taxes for reservists."

"As a major in the reserves who has done more than 50 reserve duty a year, I know the great sacrifice that reservists make to keep the citizens of Israel safe. It is our duty to thank them for this," said Rabbi Ben-Dahan.

Mayorla candidate and Deputy Mayor Ofer Berkowitz praised Barkat for accepting the proposal. "We will continue to act with all determination in order to continue to advance the cause of the reservists, who are the backbone of Israeli society and strengthen them in Jerusalem"