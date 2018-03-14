UN: Israel 11th happiest country in the world

Israel is the happiest country in Middle East, 12th happiest country for immigrants in the world.

Israel is the 11th happiest country in the world, according to a report published by the United Nations Wednesday.

The World Happiness Report 2018 was published ahead of World Happiness Day, which will take place on March 20.

The report ranks happiness based on six categories: levels of income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support, and generosity.

The ten countries which placed higher than Israel are, in order, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, and Australia.

The United States ranked 18th in the report.

The United Arab Emirates was the second happiest nation in the Middle East behind Israel, placing 20th in the world listings.

The four least happy countries are Tanzania (153rd place), South Sudan (154th place), Central African Republic (155th place, and the lowest country was Burundi, at 156th place.

The report also measured the level of happiness of immigrants to 117 countries. Immigrants to Israel were found to be the 12th happiest of immigrants to any country, again leading the Middle East.

Finland was rated as the happiest country for immigrants as well as the overall happiest country. The United States was the 15th happiest country for immigrants.

Syria, not surprisingly, was ranked as the least happy country for immigrants.