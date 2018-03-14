Investigation of flipped cannon determines direct cause to be crew's inability to identify cliff by means available to them.

The IDF is currently completing an investigation into the overturning of a self-propelled howitzer which carried an infantry support unit. The accident occurred during a September exercise, killing Lieutenant Avshalom Yitzhak Armoni and 2nd Lieutenant Avinoam David Cohen.

Last Sunday Armored Corps head Major General Nuri Horowitz, Expert's Committee head Brig. Gen. Guy Hasson, and Fire Brigade 282 Commander Colonel Neri Horowitz presented the IDF inquiry's findings to the families of the fallen soldiers.

Flash 90 Self-propelled howitzer

Investigation of the accident reveals the direct cause of the flipping over to have been the crew's inability, with the means available to them, to identify the cliff over whose edge the manned self-propelled howitzer overturned.

The IDF said that following the investigation, safety instructions for travel in self-propelled cannon and exercises during nighttime hours have been honed.

In addition, rules for marking paths in exercises have been redefined and a new training model for driving a self-propelled cannon has been devised. Also, lessons were learned in training, driving, and commanding the cannon team.

The IDF says that in addition to its investigation, a Military Police investigation was conducted following the incident. That investigation's findings are being examined. Upon completion, an update will be given to the families on the subject. "The IDF joins in condolences to the families of those killed and will continue to maintain contact with them and the families of the wounded," the IDF said in a statement.