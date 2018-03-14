Haredi MK threatens not to vote with coalition

UTJ's MK Moses insists Finance Ministry subsidize first time buyers' purchase of older apartments as well as new ones.

MK Menachem Eliezer Moses (UTJ) on Wednesday announced that he would not vote for the housing section of the State budget.

Moses' main complaint is that the Finance Ministry is not working to advance an appropriate housing solution for young couples, of whom a large percentage are haredi.

"I made it a goal to help young couples out of the storerooms [many of them are forced to live in for lack of funds to purchase apartments], and provide a solution for the housing issue," he told Kol Hai Radio. "I am going to vote against the housing budget. I have submitted my reservations. I want those purchasing an older apartment as their first home to receive support from the Finance Ministry. I am going to violate coalition discipline, and vote against it."

Moses also said that the "Mechir Lemishtaken" (Buyers' Price) program initiated by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to solve the young couples' housing difficulties, had not proven itself and is not working out.

"Mechir Lemishtaken is a disaster for our community. No one knows who his neighbors will be," he said.

Mechir Lemishtaken (Buyers' Price) is a program spearheaded by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) offering eligible first-time buyers the opportunity to enter a lottery and win the right to a brand-new, subsidized apartment. According to Kahlon, the program aims to "put an end to the building companies' and contractors' ability to run Israel's housing market."